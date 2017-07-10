Clean Cape Fear helps businesses navigate GenX problem

Clean Cape Fear and the Wilmington's Downtown Business Alliance (DBA) will host an information session and meeting to help businesses best deal with the GenX water crisis. (Source: Pixabay)

Clean Cape Fear and the Wilmington's Downtown Business Alliance (DBA) will host an information session and meeting on Monday to help businesses best deal with the GenX water crisis.

The event will include guest speakers and information on how business make choices and interact with clientele regarding GenX.

Clean Cape Fear will tell businesses about a new program to maintain consumer confidence.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at Dram and Morsel downtown.

WECTs Zach Driver is following this story and will have more later.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.