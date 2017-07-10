NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher joins efforts to reduce plastic pollution

The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher has joined forces with 18 other aquariums across the United States to create a new Aquarium Conservation Partnership. (Source: Aquarium Conservation Partnership)

The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher has joined forces with 18 other aquariums across the United States to create a new Aquarium Conservation Partnership.

The goal of the partnership is to cut down on plastic pollution. The ACP launched the nationwide campaign "In Our Hands" to move away from single-use plastic among their visitors, communities and beyond.

“The public trusts aquariums to do what’s right for the health of the ocean and for ocean wildlife,” said Julie Packard, executive director of the Monterey Bay Aquarium. “We’re just beginning to understand the full impacts of ocean plastic pollution on ecosystems, marine life and human health. But we already know enough to say that now is the time to act.”

As of Monday, all 19 aquariums that are part of the partnership have eliminated plastic straws and single-use plastic bags in their institutions.

“As leaders in aquatic conservation, aquariums are expected to walk their talk, and that’s exactly what this partnership is meant to do,” said National Aquarium CEO John Racanelli. “We are uniquely qualified to set an example for others—in reducing our plastic footprint, encouraging sustainable operating practices, and inspiring hope in a public that is hungry to be part of the solution. We’re right where we should be.”

According to the NC Aquariums, about 8.8 million tons of plastic is dumped into the ocean each year worldwide. Plastic waste averages more than 200 pounds per person each year in the United States alone.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.