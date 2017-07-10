Learn what it's like to become an officer

The Wilmington Police Department is giving the community an opportunity to learn more about them, and what it’s like to become an officer. (Source: WECT)

The department will host Citizen Police Academy August 7 through August 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. at police headquarters on Bess Street.

Residents can take classes one night a week for four weeks about criminal investigations, narcotics and local gangs, among other topics. Last summer, the WPD held the program for five weeks.

Participants must be 18 or older, complete a personal history form and pass a criminal history check. Register online, or call the Crime Prevention office at 910-343-3945. July 27 is the last day to sign up.

