Saffo will have first election challenger since 2011

After running unopposed in re-election bids in 2015 and 2015, Bill Saffo (right) will have a challenger in the 2017 Municipal Election from Todd Zola (left). (Source: NHC Board of Elections, City of Wilmington)

Mayor Bill Saffo of Wilmington will have a re-election challenger for the first time since 2011 when city voters go to the polls for the 2017 municipal elections.

Todd James Zola filed to run for the office Monday at the New Hanover County Board of Elections office. Zola is listed as unaffiliated in New Hanover County's voter registration records, and lists 1013 Hunting Ridge Road in Wilmington as his home address.

Saffo is serving his fifth two-year term as mayor, running unopposed in 2013 and 2015. He was appointed to the seat in 2006 when then-mayor Spence Broadhurst took a job outside of Wilmington. Saffo was serving his first term as a member of city council at the time after being elected in 2003.

So far, three candidates have filed to run for three seats on Wilmington City Council. Incumbent Kevin O’Grady will be seeking his second term on the board. Another current council member, Charlie Rivenbark has said he also plans to seek re-election.

Councilman Earl Sheridan does not plan on seeking another term. Clifford Barnett and Hollis Briggs both filed as candidates on July 7, the first day of the filing period which runs through July 21. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.

You can check the current list of candidates for the 2017 municipal elections in New Hanover County by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.