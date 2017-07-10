Transportation bond sidewalk project close to completion

The city of Wilmington is almost done installing nearly a mile of sidewalks in the McClelland/Fairlawn Drive neighborhood. (Source: City of Wilmington)

The City of Wilmington is almost done installing nearly a mile of sidewalks in the McClelland/Fairlawn Drive neighborhood.

The sidewalks will connect the neighborhood to commercial spots on North Kerr Avenue and Princess Palace Drive. Clover Road and Gleason Road are also included in the new sidewalk coverage.

According to the city’s office of communications, the sidewalks will give residents safer alternatives to walk and bike in the area.

This is part of the $20 million allotted for bicycle and pedestrian projects in the 2014 Transportation Bond approved by voters. The bond also included $35 million for road projects, and a 2-cent property tax increase for residents.

The last connections to Kerr Avenue will be made after NCDOT finishes widening Kerr Avenue.

