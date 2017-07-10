Hundreds of teens trade summer vacation for hammers and hardhats

Coming from all over the country, the 300 teens are giving up part of their summer vacation to help rebuild homes, businesses and churches that were destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in October 2016. (Source: WECT)

Hundreds of high schools students are in Fair Bluff as part of a mission serve program.

Coming from all over the country, the 300 teens are giving up part of their summer vacation to help rebuild homes, businesses and churches that were destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in October 2016.

They are ripping apart the buildings and renovating the properties.



