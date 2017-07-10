Little Buddy: Ray'Quan

Ray’Quan is an athletic and easygoing sixth grader who would love a mentor to help him get more involved with the community. (Source: Cape Fear Volunteer Center)

Ray’Quan is an athletic and easygoing sixth grader who would love a mentor to help him get more involved with the community and help him interact with his peers.

This 11-year-old loves running track, basketball, football and riding his bike. He enjoys visiting the fire station—a great activity he could do with a Big Buddy!

If you are interested in mentoring Ray’Quan, or any other child in the program, please visit Cape Fear Volunteer Center and fill out an application.

Any questions about the program can be directed to cfvcdirector@gmail.org or by phone at (910) 392-8180.