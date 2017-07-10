Woman accused of taking keys from pocket, stealing car

There was another woman with her at the time of the theft. (Source: White Lake Police)

Officers with the White Lake Police Department are searching for a woman accused of stealing a 2016 Toyota Corolla from Goldston's Beach Saturday between 6:45 and 7 p.m.

According to police, someone laid down an article of clothing that had they keys to their car in the pocket while they played arcade games with their family.

A woman is seen on surveillance video taking the keys from the pocket, walking to the parking area, and sounding the alarm with the key fob. She got into the Corolla and drove away.

There was another woman with her at the time of the theft. Police say both females arrived together with three small children.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Mike Salmon at (910) 862-4057 or by email at msalmon@whitelakenc.org.

The police department has recovered the stolen car.

