Planning commission to hold work session on short-term rentals

The Wilmington Planning Commission will hold a work session to discuss short-term rentals on Wednesday, July 12.

The meeting will be held in City Council chambers beginning at 4 p.m.

The meeting is open to the public but a public hearing will not be held and no actions are expected at the meeting. This will be a follow up to the work session the planning commission held last month to discuss materials recently presented to City Council.

The staff report for Wednesday’s work session can be found here. More background information can be accessed at www.wilmingtonnc.gov/rentals.

