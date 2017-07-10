Wilmington City Council to consider 10 a.m. Sunday alcohol sales

The Wilmington City Council will consider changing the time restaurants and stores can start selling alcohol on Sundays following the passage of the "Brunch Bill" by the state legislature.

The change will allow alcohol to be purchased Sunday mornings beginning at 10 a.m., two hours sooner than previously permitted.

City council will discuss the matter at their July 18 meeting, which will include a public hearing to get input from citizens on the issue.

If passed by city council, the measure could go into effect immediately, or pushed back to a later date.

Wrightsville Beach will consider a similar time change during its board of alderman meeting Monday night.

