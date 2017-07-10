Woman approached at I-95 rest stop in attempted robbery, assault

The suspect pushed the woman to the ground, they struggled over the purse and the victim was cut on the hand with the knife. (Source: Cumberland Co. Sheriff's Office)

Deputies in Cumberland County are investigating an attempted robbery and assault that happened Sunday night at a rest stop on I-95 southbound.

According to the sheriff's office, a woman was washing her hands in the restroom around 11 p.m. when she was approached from behind by another woman.

The suspect stuck an object to the small of the woman's back and said, "Give me your bag!" When the woman turned around she noticed the suspect holding a pocket knife.

The suspect pushed the woman to the ground, they struggled over the purse and the victim was cut on the hand with the knife.

The suspect was confronted by the woman's daughter and husband as she ran out of the bathroom. The daughter snatched back her mother's purse.

