Former WECT reporter files to run for Whiteville City Council

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

Former WECT reporter Justin Smith filed to run for a District 1 seat on the Whiteville City Council at the Columbus County Board of Elections Monday morning.

Smith, a Whiteville native, announced his intention to run in February.

He currently works in the Chancellor's Office at UNC Pembroke.

A graduate of Whiteville High School, Smith earned a bachelor of arts in journalism and mass communication from UNC Chapel Hill and a master’s degree in public administration from UNC Wilmington.

Smith’s wife, Rachel, has been employed with the Columbus County Schools for nine years. They have two children: Scott, 4, and Julia, 1.

