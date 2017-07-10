NHCSO investigates attempted break-in of ATM

Someone apparently attempted to break into an ATM at a Wilmington bank over the weekend but come away empty-handed. (Source: Viewer submission)

Someone apparently attempted to break into an ATM at a Wilmington bank over the weekend but come away empty-handed.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place at the State Employees Credit Union on Sanders Road.

Brewer said the money deposited and withdrawn from the ATM is actually located inside the bank not in the ATM so the would-be thief eventually left the scene without being able to take any money.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.