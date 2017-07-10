TRAFFIC UPDATE: Mechanical issues affecting Southport/Fort Fisher ferry

Mechanical issues are affecting the schedule for the Southport/Fort Fisher ferry Monday, July 10. (Source: WECT)

According to a tweet from the NCDOT Ferry Division, there will not be 8:30 a.m. or 9:15 a.m. departures.

For more information, call 910-457-6942.

Southport / Ft Fisher ferry will not have 8:30 or 9:15 trips from Southport or Ft Fisher today due to mech issues. Info call 910-457-6942 — NCDOT Ferry Division (@NCDOT_Ferry) July 10, 2017

