TRAFFIC UPDATE: Mechanical issues affecting Southport/Fort Fisher ferry

Mechanical issues are affecting the schedule for the Southport/Fort Fisher ferry Monday, July 10.

According to a tweet from the NCDOT Ferry Division, there will not be 8:30 a.m. or 9:15 a.m. departures.

For more information, call 910-457-6942.

