Hammerheads draw 3-3 with Tobacco Road FC

The Wilmington Hammerheads earned a 3-3 draw in their final home match of the season (Source:Hammerheads)

Despite a 3-1 lead at intermission, the Wilmington Hammerheads gave up a late goal in stoppage time in their final home match of the season, earning a draw with Tobacco Road FC 3-3.

CJ Sparks tied the game for Wilmington in the 10th minute with a shot off the right foot outside the box, ripping it into the top left corner of the net.

Nine minutes later, Tanner Roberts scored the second goal for Wilmington off a rebound from the left side. Roberts again scored right before the half to give Wilmington a 3-1 lead.

The Hammerheads will conclude their season this Saturday at the Carolina Dynamo.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.