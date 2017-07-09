Hammerheads draw 3-3 with Tobacco Road FC - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Hammerheads draw 3-3 with Tobacco Road FC

By: AJ Ricketts, Reporter
The Wilmington Hammerheads earned a 3-3 draw in their final home match of the season (Source:Hammerheads) The Wilmington Hammerheads earned a 3-3 draw in their final home match of the season (Source:Hammerheads)

Despite a 3-1 lead at intermission, the Wilmington Hammerheads gave up a late goal in stoppage time in their final home match of the season, earning a draw with Tobacco Road FC 3-3. 

CJ Sparks tied the game for Wilmington in the 10th minute with a shot off the right foot outside the box, ripping it into the top left corner of the net. 

Nine minutes later, Tanner Roberts scored the second goal for Wilmington off a rebound from the left side. Roberts again scored right before the half to give Wilmington a 3-1 lead. 

The Hammerheads will conclude their season this Saturday at the Carolina Dynamo. 

