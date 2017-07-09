Hammerheads draw 3-3 with Tobacco Road FC

Former UNCW men's basketball coach Buzz Peterson has been promoted to assistant general manager by the Charlotte Hornets, the team announced Thursday.More >>
Despite a 3-1 lead at intermission, the Wilmington Hammerheads gave up a late goal in stoppage time in their final home match of the season, earning a draw with Tobacco Road FC 3-3.More >>
Rookie Xander Schauffele made a 3-foot birdie putt on the final hole Sunday to win The Greenbrier Classic by a stroke over Robert Streb for his first PGA Tour victory.More >>
Sam Rubinoff A pitcher’s duel in Wilmington lasted just 2 hours and 20 minutes between the Sharks and the Steamers.More >>
Sebastian Munoz shot a 2-under 68 on Saturday to maintain a two-stroke lead over Robert Streb after the third round of The Greenbrier Classic, keeping the PGA Tour rookie in position to become the tournament's first wire-to-wire winner.More >>
