Columbus Co. man dies in motorcycle accident

A man died in a motorcycle accident on Rough and Ready Road in Columbus County Sunday afternoon. (Source: Raycom Media)

According to highway patrol trooper Ivey, the crash happened around 1:40 p.m.

Ivey said Shane Thomas Presnell, 42, was going around a curve on the road when he struck a road sign then struck a ditch.

Speed was not a factor. Drugs or alcohol were not factors either.

Trooper Ivey said Presnell lived right up the road from where the crash happened.

