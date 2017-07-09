'He’s my reason,' dog owner works to save service animal

A Wilmington woman is doing all she can to help the dog that's changed her life. (Source: WECT)

A Wilmington woman is doing all she can to help the dog that's changed her life.

Christina Buffington suffers from narcolepsy and often has a hard time getting up and staying awake. To help with her symptoms, Buffington got her service dog, Chance.

“I was originally there to look at a different dog, and I came out and he gave me his big ole boxer eye balls and he suckered me in," said Buffington. "That was that, I took him home that day.”

From that day forward Buffington said her life was better. Chance would help wake her up and let her know when someone was at the door.

When Chance was about six months old, Buffington began to notice that something was wrong.

"He has hip dysplasia," she said. “There really isn’t a socket for the ball joint to go in, so they are technically dislocated.”

Chance could lose the use of both of his hind legs if not treated. He now faces medical bill upwards of $10,000, so Buffington turned to her coworkers at Splish Splash Dog Wash in Leland.

The store hosted a dog was-a-thon on Sunday. All of the proceeds went to help Chance.

"I love our clients. they are some of the most sweetest people on the face of the planet," she Buffington. "I mean they care more about animals sometimes than they do about themselves."

Buffington now hopes she can help repay all that Chance has done for her.

“He can enjoy his life," she said. I mean he has struggled since the start, and he deserves it.”

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.