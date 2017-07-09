Multiple agencies searching for missing swimmer in Holden Beach

Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
According to Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd, a man from Georgia was killed Saturday in a crop duster crash in Craighead County.More >>
According to Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd, a man from Georgia was killed Saturday in a crop duster crash in Craighead County.More >>
During a hearing on Sunday in Richland County, bond was set for the suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle.More >>
During a hearing on Sunday in Richland County, bond was set for the suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle.More >>
Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers says one person was killed after an early morning fire in Yazoo City.More >>
Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers says one person was killed after an early morning fire in Yazoo City.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for several East Texas counties.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for several East Texas counties.More >>