Body of missing swimmer found

The body of a missing swimmer in Holden Beach has been found.

According to the Coast Guard 5th District Office, the body was found on the beach late Sunday night.

During the search, Holden Beach Police Chief Wally Layne said he believed the swimmer got caught in a rip current.

Layne said the missing swimmer was with two others. He said the two others had been found safe.

