Your First Alert Weather Team wants you to stay safe in the surf! Here, we’ll explain rip currents: what they are, how to spot one, what do to if you get caught in one, and how to gauge each day’s risk of these potentially dangerous currents.

RIP CURRENTS: how to spot them, what to do if one catches you

Body of Kentucky man who went missing while swimming found

The body of a missing swimmer in Holden Beach has been found. (Source: Amanda B. Stevens)

The body of a Kentucky man who went missing while swimming in Holden Beach was found late Sunday night.

According to Holden Beach officials, the man was identified as Richard Mullins, 24, of Kentucky.

Officials said his body was discovered by a passerby on the shoreline on the east end of the island near the Lockwood Folley Inlet, not far from where he was last seen.

During the search Sunday afternoon, Holden Beach Police Chief Wally Layne said he believed Mullins got caught in a rip current.

Mullins was swimming with three other people at the time. All three were safely removed from the water.

