Would Wilmington City Council serve better through districts?

Of the ten largest cities in North Carolina, Wilmington has the only City Council that does not serve through a district system. All six council members serve at large, meaning they serve the entire city.

“I think that’s a very important thing for citizens to know that when you elect someone they represent all of Wilmington and not just parts of the city,” said Mayor Bill Saffo.

Most council members said they see the system as a benefit, and that Wilmington was not big enough to be split.

“We’re a pretty small town, 43 square miles, so I’m not sure there’s a huge advantage geographically,” Paul Lawler said.

Council members Kevin O’Grady and Paul Lawler live about a mile away from each other downtown. Neither of them saw any issue with the proximity.

“It’s not unusual to have commonalities among council members,” Lawler said.

“If we went to districts one of us would have to go,” O’Grady said. “Yet we were the ones elected by the entire city to represent the city.”

O’Grady said the 2014 Transportation Bond was proof that the at-large system works.

“I was on that sub committee,” O’Grady said. “And when the three of us sat there and looked at the long list, one of the things I said was I want to see projects everywhere in this city. When it comes to the end, I want to see that there are projects everywhere.”

Both Saffo and O’Grady said a district system could lead to a more political, less managerial council, where council members must trade votes for their projects.

“There have been efforts by the legislature to force cities into districts, and it’s political. They don’t like the composition of the council, so they change it,” O’Grady said.

Councilmember Earl Sheridan said he would like to see a mix of district and at-large seats on council.

“Every neighborhood, every area is represented and has representation,” Sheridan said, “District elections also often lead to a more diverse governing board.”

Until recently, Asheville was the only other large city whose council served at-large. A bill recently passed to split the city into six districts. Sheridan said discussion of splitting the city has come up before, but was shot down.

Sheridan said he wouldn't be surprised if there was a push to change systems in the future. Other council members said until there's a push by the public for districts, they won't look to add any.

