Would Wilmington City Council serve better through districts?

Of the ten largest cities in North Carolina, Wilmington has the only City Council that does not serve through a district system. All six council members serve at large, meaning they serve the entire city.More >>
Former WECT reporter Justin Smith filed to run for a District 1 seat on the Whiteville City Council at the Columbus County Board of Elections Monday morning.More >>
Bill Saffo plans to run for re-election for a sixth full term as Mayor of Wilmington. A news release sent out Thursday says Saffo will sign up at the New Hanover County Board of Elections when the filing period begins Friday at noon.More >>
The next round of North Carolina elections is starting up, this time for towns and cities.More >>
Governor Roy Cooper will decide soon whether to veto the budget plan passed by the General Assembly. House lawmakers voted 77-38 Thursday afternoon to give final approval to the $23 billion spending plan that supporters say contains middle-class tax cuts, nearly ten percent teacher raises on average over two years, and money for Hurricane Matthew relief and reserves.More >>
