Crews respond to structure fire in Wilmington

The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 528 Barclay Hills Drive Sunday afternoon. (Source: WECT)

The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 528 Barclay Hills Drive Sunday afternoon.

According to Battalion Chief Danny Grafius, crews arrived on scene at 2:16 p.m.

They performed a fast fire attack and the fire was quickly extinguished.

Everyone in the house was out of the house before the fire department arrived. There were no injuries to the people in the house or fire personnel.

The fire is under investigation to determine the cause and origin.

Check this story later for more details.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.