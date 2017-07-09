Wilmington police identify man injured in weekend shooting

Wilmington police have identified a 19-year-old man who was taken to the hospital after he was shot Sunday morning at the Community Boys and Girls Club on Nixon Street in Wilmington. (Source: WECT)

Wilmington police have identified a 19-year-old man who was taken to the hospital after he was shot Sunday morning at the Community Boys and Girls Club on Nixon Street in Wilmington.

According to police officials, the shooting happened when a fight broke out at an event going on at that address.

Officials said they found out about the shooting when they received a Shotspotter alert around 1:40 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Ernest Robinson of Leland lying on the ground in front of the building.

He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment and has since been released.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” and starting the text with “Tip708.”

