Man taken to the hospital after overnight shooting

A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot Sunday morning at 901 Nixon street in Wilmington.
According to the Wilmington police department, the shooting happened when a fight broke out at an event going on at that address.
Officials say they found out about the shooting when they received a shot spotter alert around 1:40 a.m.
The man is in serious condition at the hospital.
Police do not have a suspect in custody, but are encouraging anyone who knows any information to send it to Text-A-Tip.
