Munoz Maintains Lead at Greenbrier heading into Final Round

Former UNCW men's basketball coach Buzz Peterson has been promoted to assistant general manager by the Charlotte Hornets, the team announced Thursday.More >>
Sam Rubinoff A pitcher’s duel in Wilmington lasted just 2 hours and 20 minutes between the Sharks and the Steamers.More >>
Sebastian Munoz shot a 2-under 68 on Saturday to maintain a two-stroke lead over Robert Streb after the third round of The Greenbrier Classic, keeping the PGA Tour rookie in position to become the tournament's first wire-to-wire winner.More >>
The cars driven in a fatal crash involving tennis star Venus Williams could be examined by experts next week.More >>
For the third consecutive game, the Wilmington Sharks scored double-digit runs, beating Morehead City 11-4 on Wednesday night at Buck Hardee Field.More >>
