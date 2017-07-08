Man urges drivers to share road with motorcycles after crash

A Wilmington man is recovering Saturday after surgery from a motorcycle crash that happened on June 19.

Derek Weir was riding his motorcycle home from work last month when he says a car cut him off - causing him to crash.

He fell over on his bike in the middle of busy 16th Street in Wilmington. The car that cut in front of him never stopped.

Weir broke his collar bone and shoulder. He also suffered road rash from hitting the pavement.

His bike has minimal damage, but his helmet is severely damaged.

He believes it saved his life.

"People need to open their eyes and watch out for motorcyclists. I could have died," he said.

Because of his injuries he isn't able to work his construction job.

His medical bills and time out of work are causing bills to add up for his family.

"Surgery is not cheap. You know, that's almost 8 thousand dollars in surgery. Plus I'm losing wages everyday so when I go back to work I'm just going to be catching up on bills," Weir said.

According to North Carolina Department of Transportation statistics, 163 people were killed in motorcycle accidents in the state in 2015.

Another 3,000 were injured.

Weir says he's still holding onto hope that the person who he says caused his accident will come forward.

He was not able to identify the car that he says cut in front of him, but knows it was a dark colored SUV.

For now, he's letting go of his beloved bike for the sake of his family.

"My wife's already said it's being sold. I've gotta be here for my wife and my kids and I understand. Especially in Wilmington with the way people drive," he said.

