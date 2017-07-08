Missing Brunswick Co. teen found safe

Isaac Lee Messer, 14, was last seen at his home on Holden Beach Road in Supply around 9:45 a.m. Saturday morning. (Source: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

Isaac Lee Messer, 14, was found safe Sunday afternoon after he was reported missing Saturday morning.

The BCSO said Messer was last seen at his home on Holden Beach Road in Supply around 9:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

He was wearing blue jeans, a red shirt and was carrying a red Air Jordan book bag. However detectives believe he may have changed clothes since he was last seen but they do not have a description at this time.

Detectives believe he left his home on foot.

