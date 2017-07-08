Woman in critical condition after officer-involved shooting on I-40

North Carolina State Highway Patrol tells CBS North Carolina that officials are investigating a Saturday morning, officer-involved shooting in Johnston County on I-40 westbound. (Source: WNCN)

Officials now say a woman is alive after an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning that closed part of Interstate 40 for hours in Johnston County.

Authorities say around 6:30 a.m., the N.C. State Highway Patrol was responding to a single-vehicle crash near mile marker 337, west of Newton Grove.

Early Saturday evening, officials said the woman who was shot, “did not succumb to her injuries and is currently in critical condition.” Saturday morning, authorities said the woman died.

Once on the scene of the crash, a trooper saw a woman lying on the interstate armed with a firearm.

As the trooper approached Tina Renee Medlin, 50, an armed confrontation began and Medlin was injured, authorities say.

Medlin, of Raleigh, was transported to Wake Medical Center, according to officials.

Early Saturday evening, officials said Trooper J. L. Taylor and Johnston County Deputy Taylor Davis “returned fire after being shot at by Tina Renee Medlin.”

The trooper and the Johnston County deputy have both been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation, as standard procedure.

Officials said Trooper Taylor is a 16-year veteran of the force and is assigned to Johnston County

Around 1:35 p.m., the vehicle involved in the crash, Yukon Denali, was towed from the scene.

SBI officials said Saturday afternoon that they are seeking witnesses to the crash involving the Denali.

“If anyone witnessed the vehicle traveling unusually, such as above or below the posted speed limit, moving erratically, or as it left the interstate, please call the SBI at 1-800-334-3000,” officials said in a news release.

The scene and investigation led to the shutdown of I-40 Westbound near Benson. The road reopened around 1:40 p.m.

The shooting remains under investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright 2017 WNCN. All rights reserved.