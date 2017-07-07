Carriage horses beat the heat

The carriage horses take a nap and then get a drink of water between each tour. (Source: WECT)

When the temperatures get too hot, the carriage horses in Wilmington get the day off.

They're a staple in downtown, but the rescue horses with Horsedrawn Tours Wilmington live in Leland and only make the trip to Wilmington when it's cool enough.

Heat indexes reached around 105 degrees in Wilmington on Friday, which shut down the carriage rides until about 6 p.m. Owner John Pucci said his first priority is to keep the horses happy and healthy.

"We have fresh water always here," Pucci said. "They have their own shade umbrella. I don't know of any horses that have a shade umbrella so we're monitoring them very closely."

Even when the temperatures are not as hot, the tours revolve around the horses' well being.

Instead of having a tour schedule, people will wait on the horses until they're ready to go.

"These are our No. 1 fellas," Pucci said. "We rescued them from meat auctions, so they have a good life. We're very protective of them."

The money from the tours goes to feeding the horses and helps the company to rescue others.

