WECT weatherman to make wrestling debut

WECT viewers who attend Saturday night's Summer Showdown will see a familiar face in the ring.

Gabe Ross, a WECT weatherman, has accepted a challenge from Daniel Messina, a wrestler in the United Pro Wrestling Association. The UPWA's Summer Showdown event is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. at the National Guard Armory. Doors open at 7.

The 12th anniversary show will feature a match that is a year in the making, Papa Stro versus Mikal Mosley inside a steel cage. The championship committee will let the crowd decide who faces Mike Orlando for the title.

Tickets are available at the UPWA website.

