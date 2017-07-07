WECT weatherman to make wrestling debut

WECT's Gabe Ross is going to wrestle during Saturday's UPWA Summer Showdown. (Source: WECT)

WECT viewers who attend Saturday night's Summer Showdown will see a familiar face in the ring.

Gabe Ross, a WECT weatherman, has accepted a challenge from Daniel Messina, a wrestler in the United Pro Wrestling Association. The UPWA's Summer Showdown event is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. at the National Guard Armory. Doors open at 7.

The 12th anniversary show will feature a match that is a year in the making, Papa Stro versus Mikal Mosley inside a steel cage. The championship committee will let the crowd decide who faces Mike Orlando for the title.

Tickets are available at the UPWA website.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.