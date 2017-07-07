Clean Cape Fear to meet with Wilmington business leaders about GenX

The Clean Cape Fear Alliance will provide support and guidance to Wilmington's Downtown Business Alliance by hosting an informative event about GenX on Monday.

Members of Clean Cape Fear and other speakers will provide information to local businesses about the water issue in our area. They will also give businesses an opportunity to get involved in a new program aimed at maintaining customer confidence as it pertains to the water.

The event will be held on July 10 from 6-7:30 p.m at 33 South Front Street in downtown Wilmington.

For more information, go to the Clean Cape Fear website.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.