First at Four: Kids use Minecraft to make movie

Kids at Myrtle Grove Library used Minecraft to make a movie. (Source: WECT)

Kids and teens used a video game to learn about the art of making a movie.

The group made a film, called We Were Framed, using Minecraft.

Harry Poole, 12, who worked on the film, said it took the team a week to put the short film together.

Poole is part of a group that takes Minecraft courses led by librarian Scooter Hayes, from the Myrtle Grove Library.

Related: First at Four: Minecraft Monday has kids learning something new every week

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.