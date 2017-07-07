Woman wants to teach CPR to thousands

Deb Goughnour has taught CPR for years, and wants everyone to know what to do in case someone nearby collapses in public. (Source: WECT)

She often asks restaurant or supermarket staff if they are trained, and the answer is usually no.

“It’s a great life skill to have. It’s a great life skill to learn," Goughnour said. "You never know when you’re going to have to perform CPR, whether it’s on a family member or a total stranger. That’s my belief. Unless you’re alone, you shouldn’t have to perform CPR alone. That’s why I have such a passion for teaching.”

Goughnour is hoping to teach 1,200 people CPR in a year, and has already taught 200.

“My goal is to reach everybody, and it doesn’t matter if it’s a business professional, someone that works in the grocery store, someone that’s a friend or family member,” she said.

She is also pushing more employers to have accessible defibrillator devices, and that staffers receive training to use them.

“When I go into a restaurant or any place in the community, as an instructor, the first thing I look for is an AED device because if I need to jump into action and perform CPR, I want to know, No. 1, do they have one and No. 2, where it is," Goughnour said.

Goughnour said she has performed CPR twice in emergencies. Once, she performed CPR on a close family member who did not survive, but that experience helps her educate others.

“There is a happy ending to another story where I performed CPR on an infant, and I’m happy to say he’s 4 years old today,” Goughnour said.

