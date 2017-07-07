Brothers charged in Pender Co. stabbing surrender to authorities

Two brothers who allegedly stabbed a man at a Pender County convenience store have been arrested.

According to officials with the Pender County Sheriff's Office, Alberto Perez and Roberto Perez Jr. (mugshot not available) surrendered to authorities Friday afternoon.

The two men are accused of stabbing Artez Deshawn Robinson, 32, of Leland, at Johnson's Corner Grill, located at 9031 US Hwy 421 in Curre, just before 1 p.m. Monday.

Robinson suffered numerous stab wounds to his abdomen and back and was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, where he is listed in serious, but stable condition.

"The investigation revealed that two Pender County brothers, Alberto and Roberto Perez, began a physical fight with Robinson inside the store over a prior argument and that both brothers stabbed Robinson before fleeing the store," sheriff's office officials said in a news release issued Tuesday.

Both men have been charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and misdemeanor assault and battery.

Alberto Perez was booked into the Pender County Jail under a $250,000 bond and was released after posting bail. Roberto Perez is currently being held under no bond.

