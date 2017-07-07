CFPUA questions if Chemours said it was discharging GenX

In a letter sent to the NC Department of Environmental Quality, the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority's legal team said it has questions about whether the Chemours Company informed the CFPUA about GenX discharge into the Cape Fear River.

The CFPUA's Friday afternoon email update included the letter sent from the Brooks Pierce law firm to Michael Regan, the NCDEQ secretary.

The second paragraph of the letter reads: "We and the CFPUA have reviewed the 2006, 2011, and 2016 Chemours and DuPont (national pollutant discharge elimination system) discharge permit applications provided to us by DEQ and have not found in those applications notification that GenX is among the pollutants being discharged into the Cape Fear River."

Later in the letter, the attorneys break down all three of the permit applications and conclude that "much has been revealed in recent weeks that is not included in the Chemours and DuPont NPDES permit applications. CFPUA requests that the new information be brought to bear and that the current NPDES permit under consideration expressly prohibit the discharge of GenX, C8 and perflourinated byproducts into the Cape Fear River."

C8 was the chemical predecessor of GenX, which is an unregulated chemical that the DEQ said Chemours had stopped discharging into the Cape Fear in late June.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.