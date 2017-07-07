Suspect sought in pair of vehicle break-ins

The break-ins occurred on Middle Sound Loop Road on Monday. (Source: WECT)

New Hanover County authorities are searching for a person suspected of the breaking and entering of two vehicles on Monday.

Surveillance video shows a suspect breaking into a 2017 Ford F250 in the early morning hours of July 3 at 2115 Middle Sound Loop Road. The same subject broke into another vehicle at 2111 Middle Sound Loop Road, according to a release from the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

The release stated that more than $7,000 was taken between both vehicles.

Anyone with information on the break-in/larceny should call Lt. Jerry Brewer at 910-798-4191.

