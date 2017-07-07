Stand-up comic jokes about Wilmington in Netflix special

Nate Bargatze, second from left, is the first comic featured in Netflix's 'The Standups' series. (Source: Netflix)

Having a full-time comedy club downtown and being the host city for the annual Cape Fear Comedy Festival has helped Wilmington earn its reputation as one of North Carolina's best comedy towns.

The Port City even made its way onto Netflix during Nate Bargatze's performance on The Standups, a series of recently released half-hour sets by Bargatze, Fortune Feimster, Deon Cole, Nikki Glaser, Beth Stelling and Dan Soder.

Bargatze closes his half-hour, which is the first one in the series, with around nine minutes of jokes about his visit to Wilmington and the Cape Fear Serpentarium.

When Bargatze mentions Wilmington, a few people in the crowd clap and cheer, and then he talks about the USS North Carolina Battleship, which calls the Cape Fear River home.

“I didn’t even go on it, but it’s there,” Bargatze says to the audience. “I just didn’t want you to think I didn’t see it."

In describing his experience at the house of reptiles, Bargatze mentions how fascinated he was with the place, even though his trip there had a scary ending that Bargatze turned into a funny one on stage.

As Bargatze and the rest of the serpentarium visitors made their way toward an area where a “10-foot crocodile” was located, Bargatze said the croc "was staring out of its cage at everybody."

When the person feeding the crocodile pulls a large dead rabbit out of a bucket, the crocodile lunges forward for its food, hitting the door to its cage, “which is unlocked and, we learned, also broken,” Bargatze says.

“The crocodile’s momentum takes him out onto the carpet with us,” Bargatze adds. “Everybody just starts losing it. It’s like a Godzilla movie. … So we just leave because the cobra was next. I don’t even know if the cobra’s in a cage. Who knows where this cobra is? He might have been watching this with us.”

Bargatze has done shows in Wilmington several times and he wrote these jokes before the owner of the serpentarium was killed in May.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.