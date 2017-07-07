Woman convicted of punching nurse, trying to bite officer

A Wilmington woman has been convicted of assaulting a nurse and a law enforcement officer while receiving treatment at New Hanover Regional Medical Center last year.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Kelly Anne Leone, 40, was found guilty by a New Hanover County jury on Thursday.

Prosecutors said Leone was receiving a mental health evaluation at the hospital on Oct. 2, 2016 when she punched an emergency room nurse in the head multiple times, pulled out some of her hair, and tried to bite her.

Leone then attempted to bite an officer who was trying to stop the assault.

Leone was sentenced to 270 days in jail for both assaults and given an 8-19 month suspended sentence. She was also given 18 months of supervised probation and will be held in custody until she can receive appropriate housing.

The judge also ordered that Leone complies with her mental health treatment.

Leone has been previously convicted of felony assault, eight misdemeanor assaults, communicating threats, resisting an officer, and malicious conduct towards an officer.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.