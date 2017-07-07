Six teens arrested in rash of Bolivia area break-ins

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office took at least six breaking and entering reports on Green Lewis Road in Bolivia Wednesday.

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office took at least six breaking and entering reports on Green Lewis Road in Bolivia Wednesday.

A teenager wanted for his role in a stolen vehicle case in Bolivia turned himself in.

A teenager wanted for his role in a stolen vehicle case in Bolivia turned himself in.

Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office have made six arrests in connection to a rash of break-ins in the Bolivia area.

On Wednesday morning, deputies responded to approximately 15 separate break-ins on Green Lewis Road, Oleander Road, McKay Road, and Law Road.

Most of the break-ins involved vehicles, but two garage/sheds were also targeted. Deputies also say a Polaris ATV was stolen from a residence on Danford Road in an unrelated incident.

Later that day, deputies spotted two suspects riding the stolen ATV in the Azalea Mobile Home Park off Old Ocean Highway. Both of the suspects fled from the area once they were spotted.

Luis Rivera Cosme, 19, was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. Deputies issued arrest warrants for the other suspect, Dujuan Thompson, 17, who surrendered to authorities Thursday afternoon. Both Cosme and Thompson are charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

Detectives arrested Corey Austin Brown, 16, of Bolivia, and Timothy Lee Starnes, 18, of Supply, in connection to the other Bolivia break-ins. A 15-year-old juvenile from Winston-Salem was also taken into custody and is being detained by juvenile services.

A fourth suspect, Ashton Tyler Messer, 18, of Bolivia, was arrested and taken into custody at the Brunswick County Jail late Friday afternoon.

Messer, Starnes and Brown are facing 22 counts felony breaking and/or entering motor vehicle, 15 counts misdemeanor larceny, two counts felony breaking and/or entering, two counts felony larceny after breaking and/or entering, one count felony larceny, one count felony larceny of a firearm and one count felony possession of a stolen firearm.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.