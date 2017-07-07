Film festival highlighting people with disabilities coming to Wilmington

Budding filmmaker and older sister of Bitty and Beau, Emma Grace Wright has created a film festival specifically to highlight people with disabilities. (Source: VALOREM Film Festival Facebook page)

Budding filmmaker and older sister of Bitty and Beau, Emma Grace Wright has created a film festival specifically to highlight people with disabilities.

The film festival, called VALOREM Film Festival, will be in Wilmington October 6-7.

Wright has always loved creating passion-driven projects and especially loves making films that highlight people with disabilities.

The trailer for the festival features Wright's younger brother Beau, who has down syndrome. In the video he says "Valorem is a Latin word. It means value. It also means having worth, importance, and respect. It means giving people like me a chance."

In another post on the official festival Facebook page, Wright explains that idea for the festival came to her after seeing Beau feature in an independent film at the Sundance Film Festival in 2014. She said the experience was "eye-opening" because she was able to see how the film industry rarely every puts people with disabilities in the spotlight.

Wright said she saw how valued and respected her brother was at Sundance and she wanted that for others like Beau.

Through the festival, Wright hopes that the film industry will recognize the talent and relevance that people with disabilities can bring to film.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.