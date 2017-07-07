NC regulators grant permit for lined coal ash landfill at Sutton Steam Plant

A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says a fugitive who escaped from the maximum-security Lieber Correctional Institution this week planned it with a contraband cell phone and used tools likely delivered via drone to cut his way through the prison fences.More >>
Emergency workers were called to the home in Detroit around 2 a.m. Thursday, when the child was reportedly in cardiac arrest.More >>
Maker of painkiller Opana ER pulling drug off the market at FDA request because of abuse.More >>
