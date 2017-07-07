Small-town, big-city elections begin with candidate filings

The next round of North Carolina elections is starting up, this time for towns and cities.More >>
Bill Saffo plans to run for re-election for a sixth full term as Mayor of Wilmington. A news release sent out Thursday says Saffo will sign up at the New Hanover County Board of Elections when the filing period begins Friday at noon.More >>
Governor Roy Cooper will decide soon whether to veto the budget plan passed by the General Assembly. House lawmakers voted 77-38 Thursday afternoon to give final approval to the $23 billion spending plan that supporters say contains middle-class tax cuts, nearly ten percent teacher raises on average over two years, and money for Hurricane Matthew relief and reserves.More >>
Republican leaders in the General Assembly are pushing back against Governor Roy Cooper’s call for a special legislative session to redraw voting maps, after the U.S. Supreme Court found current lines unconstitutional.More >>
Another candidate has announced intentions to run for a seat on Wilmington City Council. Hollis Briggs Jr, who is a native of Wilmington, said in a news release his campaign “will focus on government accountability and public safety”.More >>
