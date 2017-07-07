Wrightsville Beach to vote on 'Brunch Bill' Monday

North Carolina lawmakers have OK’d a bill, allowing restaurants to sell alcohol beginning at 10:00 am, on Sunday.

North Carolina lawmakers have OK’d a bill, allowing restaurants to sell alcohol beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

The Blockade Runner has been catering to the out-of-towners and locals for more than half a century and management says it’s all about, giving people options.

“In other places around the country, customers expect this,” Karen Pennington said. “They don't have any other kind of provision that would exclude a Sunday morning when they finally get their long weekend vacation, it's wonderful to have every option on the table.”

Several cities and towns have voted to “opt in” and have already adopted the measure (i.e. Raleigh, Surf City) Of Wilmington’s three area beaches, Wrightsville appears to be the first to take action.

“We’re a tourist location, and it would affect people,” said Wrightsville Beach Town Manager, Tim Owens. “The town needs to adopt an ordinance, so it’s going to be on our agenda Monday.”

Now, it’s up to council to decide if it gets the green light.

The town manager’s office in Carolina Beach, says it’s on the agenda for a meeting scheduled for July 25, and Wilmington council members are still awaiting a draft to learn more.

The “Brunch Bill” allows North Carolina restaurants and hotels to meet the needs of their guests. There are 55 million visitors to the state every year.

“It’s not just about the food; it’s about the experience,” said Blockade Runner sous chef Orlan Kimble. “We’ve set a great standard here and we practice that on a regular basis.”

