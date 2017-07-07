Mallory Creek Drive Extension officially opens in Leland

The ribbon cutting ceremony was open to the public and took place where the new connection begins at the Mallory Creek Drive side of the new road. (Source: WECT)

A long awaited road connecting two large neighborhoods in Leland officially opened for traffic Friday.

Residents and elected officials gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Mallory Creek Drive Extension.

The extended road will now connect the two sprawling neighborhoods of Mallory Creek Plantation and Brunswick Forest.

Traffic will now be able to avoid the already congested Highway 17 in Brunswick County. The road is essentially a shortcut between Highway 17 and Highway 133.

The Town believes the road connection can also potentially improve response time for emergency vehicles serving south Leland.

Leland Mayor Brenda Bozeman stressed the new road will improve public safety on the roadways as the Leland area continues to grow by leaps and bounds.

"I hope you will enjoy the road, thank you for your patience, " said Mayor Pro Tem Pat Batleman. "I hope in the future we will be able to do more projects like this to keep Leland moving forward, as we are continuing to grow at a rapid pace. "

The opening of the road has been delayed several times due to construction delays and weather.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.