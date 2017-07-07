Mallory Creek Drive Extension official opens in Leland

The ribbon cutting ceremony was open to the public and took place where the new connection begins at the Mallory Creek Drive side of the new road. (Source: WECT)

Several elected officials gathered Friday morning for the official opening of the Mallory Creek Drive Extension in Leland.

This eagerly awaited project provides a connection between Brunswick Forest and Mallory Creek Plantation.

The Town believes the road connection can also potentially improve response time for emergency vehicles serving south Leland.

