Vehicle slams into tree, driver taken to hospital

A driver was taken to the hospital Friday morning after slamming into a tree.

The accident happened on Town Creek Road in Leland around 8 a.m.

The road is open, but authorities are trying to keep people out of the area because they smell gas.

The driver's condition is unknown at this time.

