Leland man killed in wreck on Town Creek Road

A Leland man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Town Creek Road Friday morning.

According to officials with the State Highway Patrol, Mitchell Fowler, 50, was traveling west on Town Creek Road near Skeeter Hawk Drive around 8 a.m. when he ran off the road, over-corrected, came back on the road and then flipped his vehicle.

Fowler's vehicle then went into the oncoming lane and struck a ditch.

Fowler, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time, was ejected during the accident. He was taken to New Hanover Regional and later died from his injuries. No one else was in the vehicle.

Officials said Fowler was speeding at the time of the wreck.

Alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash, officials said.

