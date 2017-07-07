WANTED: Man accused in kidnapping of pregnant mother, child

Police are searching for a man wanted for allegedly kidnapping a pregnant mother and child in Oak Island.

According to the Oak Island Police Department, Joseph “Joe” Dylan Dreisonstok is wanted in connection to the July 1 alleged kidnapping and attempted motor vehicle theft in the South Middleton Avenue area.

Dreisonstok has lived in the Wilmington area for the past two years and has recently worked in the Wrightsville Beach area.

“Dreisonstok is also a known drug user and caution should be used,” police said.

Dreisonstok has been operating a light colored 2001 Toyota Highlander with a Maryland registration of 720M953.

Anyone having any information on Dreisonstok’s location should contact the Oak Island Police Department at (910) 278-5595 or call 911.

