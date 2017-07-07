WANTED: Man accused in attempted kidnapping of pregnant mother, child

Police are searching for a man wanted for allegedly trying to kidnap a pregnant mother and her child in Oak Island.

According to the Oak Island Police Department, Joseph “Joe” Dylan Dreisonstok is wanted in connection to an alleged attempted kidnapping and motor vehicle theft in the South Middleton Avenue area on July 1.

A woman, who identifies herself as the victim in the alleged incident, posted on the police department's Facebook page that she and her daughter are ok and that she didn't know the suspect.

In a post on her own page, the woman said she was sitting in a truck outside a store off South Middleton Avenue when the suspect jumped in the vehicle. She immediately pulled the keys out of the ignition and a struggle ensued. As she was fighting off the suspect and her child screaming in the backseat, she managed to get the door open and yelled for help.

Some bystanders heard her screams and rushed over to help. The men grabbed the suspect and tackled him, but he still escaped, the woman said.

Dreisonstok has lived in the Wilmington area for the past two years and has recently worked in the Wrightsville Beach area.

“Dreisonstok is also a known drug user and caution should be used,” police said.

Dreisonstok has been operating a light colored 2001 Toyota Highlander with a Maryland registration of 720M953.

Anyone having any information on Dreisonstok’s location should contact the Oak Island Police Department at (910) 278-5595 or call 911.

