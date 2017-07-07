Teen accused of stealing car turns himself in - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Teen accused of stealing car turns himself in

By: Debra Dolan, Digital Content Manager
Dejuan Christian Thompson (Source: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office) Dejuan Christian Thompson (Source: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
BOLIVIA, NC (WECT) -

A teenager wanted for his role in a stolen vehicle case in Bolivia turned himself in.

Investigators believe 17-year-old Dejuan Thompson was involved in a car theft that happened on Danford Road Wednesday.

He now faces charges of larceny of a motor vehicle. 

No other details have been released.

